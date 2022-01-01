Muffins in Danbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

WHARF CAFE

555 LONG WHARF DRIVE, NEW HAVEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$2.50
More about WHARF CAFE
Item pic

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

OC Organic Kitchen

61 Newton Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Muffin$3.00
Organic almond flour and organic almond butter with pureed organic dates and organic apples for sweetness. No added sugar! (The organic fruit sweetens this muffin.) Great for a Keto diet!
Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin$4.00
Organic wild Maine blueberries, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.
Gluten Free Almond Muffin$4.00
Organic sliced toasted almonds, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.
More about OC Organic Kitchen

