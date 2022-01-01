Muffins in Danbury
PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
OC Organic Kitchen
61 Newton Rd, Danbury
|Vegan Muffin
|$3.00
Organic almond flour and organic almond butter with pureed organic dates and organic apples for sweetness. No added sugar! (The organic fruit sweetens this muffin.) Great for a Keto diet!
|Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
Organic wild Maine blueberries, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.
|Gluten Free Almond Muffin
|$4.00
Organic sliced toasted almonds, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.