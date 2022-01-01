Quesadillas in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve quesadillas
Prime Pub
2 Nabby Road, Danbury
|Chicken Quesadilla (no side)
|$14.00
four cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
|Mexican Quesadilla
|$13.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$17.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, marinated grilled strips of chicken or steak, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.