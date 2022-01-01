Quesadillas in Danbury

Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla (no side)$14.00
four cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla
More about Prime Pub
Kids Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Danbury

98 Newtown Road, Danbury

Avg 3.5 (169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Quesadilla$13.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$17.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, marinated grilled strips of chicken or steak, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Puerto Vallarta Danbury

