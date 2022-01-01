Rice bowls in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve rice bowls
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Widow Browns Cafe
128 Federal Rd, Danbury
|Veggie Rice Bowl
|$14.00
PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
OC Organic Kitchen
61 Newton Rd, Danbury
|Grilled Salmon Cauliflower Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled wild caught non-GMO sockeye salmon layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
|Santa Fe Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
|Grilled Organic Tofu Vegan Cauliflower Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Grilled organic tofu, layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.