Rice bowls in Danbury

Danbury restaurants
Danbury restaurants that serve rice bowls

Widow Browns Cafe image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Widow Browns Cafe

128 Federal Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Rice Bowl$14.00
Item pic

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

OC Organic Kitchen

61 Newton Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Cauliflower Rice Bowl$15.00
Grilled wild caught non-GMO sockeye salmon layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Santa Fe Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Grilled Organic Tofu Vegan Cauliflower Rice Bowl$12.00
Grilled organic tofu, layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
