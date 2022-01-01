Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Danbury

Danbury restaurants
Danbury restaurants that serve taco salad

Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.00
tortilla shell, chili, four cheese blend, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, olives, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle vinaigrette
More about Prime Pub
Eat Justice - Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.00
More about Mariposa

