Tacos in Danbury

Danbury restaurants
Danbury restaurants that serve tacos

Regional Hospice CT image

 

Regional Hospice CT

30 Milestone Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Street Tacos Thurs, 5/5 ONLY$8.00
Mexican roasted pulled pork with shaved cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, chimichurri and fresh lime on a corn tortilla - 3 per order
Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Crusted Tuna Tacos$17.00
thinly sliced medium rare ahi tuna, soy mango salsa, avocado, wasabi sour cream, cilantro, flour tortillas
Taco Salad$14.00
tortilla shell, chili, four cheese blend, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, olives, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle vinaigrette
Crispy Fish Tacos$17.00
panko breaded cod fillet, lime cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, jalapeno sour cream, flour tortillas
Mothership on Main image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mothership on Main

331 Main St, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco$6.00
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Tacos$18.00
Avocado, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Cojita, Warm Flour Tortillas
Puerto Vallarta Danbury image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Danbury

98 Newtown Road, Danbury

Avg 3.5 (169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos Cocula$12.25
Two large corn tortillas filled with fine skirt steak, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, caramelized onions, mixed cabbage, topped with mango salsa, and cotija cheese. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Enchilada & Taco$9.99
Dos Tacos$9.29
Eat Justice - Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.00
El Ranchero image

 

El Ranchero

20 White Street, Danbury

No reviews yet
Beef Tongue Taco$3.00
Double corn tortilla with slow cooked cubed beef tounged
Chicken Taco$3.00
Double corn tortilla with pulled chicken
Chorizo Taco$3.00
Double corn tortilla with chorizo
