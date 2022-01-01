Tacos in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve tacos
Regional Hospice CT
30 Milestone Road, Danbury
|Carnitas Street Tacos Thurs, 5/5 ONLY
|$8.00
Mexican roasted pulled pork with shaved cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, chimichurri and fresh lime on a corn tortilla - 3 per order
Prime Pub
2 Nabby Road, Danbury
|Sesame Crusted Tuna Tacos
|$17.00
thinly sliced medium rare ahi tuna, soy mango salsa, avocado, wasabi sour cream, cilantro, flour tortillas
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
tortilla shell, chili, four cheese blend, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, olives, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle vinaigrette
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$17.00
panko breaded cod fillet, lime cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, jalapeno sour cream, flour tortillas
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mothership on Main
331 Main St, Danbury
|Taco
|$6.00
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
|Short Rib Tacos
|$18.00
Avocado, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Cojita, Warm Flour Tortillas
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
|Tacos Cocula
|$12.25
Two large corn tortillas filled with fine skirt steak, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, caramelized onions, mixed cabbage, topped with mango salsa, and cotija cheese. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
|Enchilada & Taco
|$9.99
|Dos Tacos
|$9.29