Tostadas in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Tostadas
Danbury restaurants that serve tostadas
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta - Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
Avg 3.5
(169 reviews)
Kids Tostada
$8.95
More about Puerto Vallarta - Danbury
Mariposa - Mariposa
56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
No reviews yet
Summer Tostada
$14.00
More about Mariposa - Mariposa
