Dancing Goats® Coffee

Ethiopia Sidamo Guji 12oz$17.00
Natural processed and fruit-forward with tantalizing aromatics. We find flavors of ripe berries including blueberry and blackberry. The cup is balanced and heavy bodied with a unique spicy finish of both nutmeg and clove.
The town of Shakiso is south and east of the both Dila and Awasa in the heart of the Guji highlands. This coffee is produced by a very small group called the Sawana group and only has about 35 different producers. The variety “Gujicha” is an heirloom typica specific to this area of coffee production. The group produces both washed and natural process coffees. This offering is a grade 1 natural, meaning only the best cherries at the peak of ripeness are used. The coffee cherries spend three weeks drying on elevated drying beds before being transported to Shakiso for storage. Once rested and ready, the coffee is milled and meticulously sorted to grade 1 standards
Location

2102 Commerce St

Tacoma WA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
