Dandelion Market
Dandelion Market provides Uptown Charlotte with a place for friends and family to enjoy the best in lunch, brunch, and our signature small plates dinner menu, served with a smile.
118 West 5th Street
Location
118 West 5th Street
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
