:: Dandelion Market ::

The online market will be open for pre-orders weekly from Friday until Tuesday at 4PM. Schedule your pick up for the following Friday between 10AM and 2PM. *Holiday markets may have different schedules* All orders can be picked up at 81 Bridge Street, in Yarmouth. Park on the lower level and go in the big gray door with the 'G' sign next to it. Please mask during pick up. See you soon!

Bake at Home Cinnamon Rolls$14.00
Half Dozen.
Includes thaw and bake instructions.
Flour, salt, sugar, yeast, brown sugar, cinnamon, cream cheese, confectioners sugar
Maple Dijon Chicken Thighs$24.00
Serves 3-4. Gluten Free. Ready to Reheat.
Skin on, bone in chicken thighs braised with a maple dijon cream sauce and served over braised root vegetables.
Chicken thighs, garlic, onion, root vegetables, maple syrup, dijon mustard, cream, herbs.
Lemon Meringue Eclairs$18.00
Half Dozen.
Lemon juice, lemon zest, milk, butter, eggs, sugar, corn starch, flour, salt.
Quiche Lorraine$28.00
Serves 4-5
flour, salt, butter, egg, milk, cream, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, spinach, onion, bacon, gruyere
Carrot Cake Cheesecake$36.00
8" cake. Serves ~6.
Carrot cake on the bottom, cheesecake on the top. YUM.
Carrots, flour, eggs, oil, vanilla, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, salt, cream cheese, sugar, brown sugar, powdered sugar, heavy cream.
Ready to Roast Pork Loin$42.00
Serves 4-6. Gluten Free.
Includes roasting instructions and honey-thyme finishing glaze.
Pork loin, herbs, salt, sugar, peppercorns, onions, carrot, honey, butter, thyme.
Roasted Spring Vegetables with Arugula Pesto$18.00
Serves 4-5. Gluten Free / Vegan. Ready to reheat.
Carrots, parsnip, brussels sprouts, radish, leeks, broccolini, arugula, evoo, salt, black pepper, pine nuts, lemon.
Freshly Baked Challah$9.00
One Loaf.
Scalloped Potatoes$18.00
Serves 4-5. Gluten Free. Ready to Reheat.
Potato, cream, milk, spices, white cheddar, onion, garlic.
81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering

Yarmouth ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
