Dandelions Restaurant
Dandelions Restaurant has been serving Buffalo fish fry, brick oven pizza and our World Famous Steak & Dandelion Sandwich in Williamsville, NY since 1982!
1340 N Forest Rd
Location
1340 N Forest Rd
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
