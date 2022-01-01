Go
DANDY'S DRIVE-IN

Bend, Oregon's original roller skating drive-in hamburger restaurant. Serving burgers, milkshakes, to all of Central Oregon.

1334 NE 3RD ST

Popular Items

Fries$2.75
French Fries
Onion Rings$4.50
Onion Rings
Grand Dandy$9.50
bacon, cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato
Shake
Cheeseburger$7.50
cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato
Tater Tots$3.50
Tater Tots
Extra Dandy's Sauce$0.50
Double Grand Dandy$13.25
bacon, cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato
Double Cheeseburger$11.25
cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato
Little Cheeseburger$6.00
cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato
Location

1334 NE 3RD ST

Bend OR

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

