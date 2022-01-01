Go
Dang Good Foods

Taste of Singapore and more!

13735 Madison Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Char Kway Teow$14.00
An icon of Singapore street food. Char Kway Teow is a wok fried noodles dish that is a must when you step out of Changi Airport. Fresh rice noodle, egg noodle, shrimp, eggs, bean sprouts, yu choy, and Chinese pork sausage are just some of the ingredients in this dish. Vegan Friendly option with tofu and mushrooms available.
Char Bee Hoon$10.50
Char in Hokkien is to stir fry. Bee Hoon is rice noodles. Much like it's cousin, Fried Rice, this is another staple in Singapore. We stir fry these noodles with eggs, veggies, and your choice of either or tofu or Char Siew pork. Vegan friendly and gluten free friendly option available.
Deconstructed Crab Rangoon$6.50
From the far fling coast of San Francisco, a tiki bar chef created crab rangoon to blend American taste for cheese and crunchy things. Here at Dang good foods, we deconstructed this icon dish to celebrate Americana!
Fried Rice$10.00
Is Singapore the fried rice paradise? To us it is! Wok fried to bring out the fragrance of rice and all the delicious ingredients, this dish is a Lakewood favorite! Vegan and gluten free friendly option available
Spam Musubi$6.00
Pan fried spam glazed with house teriyaki sauce, sandwiched with premium sushi grade rice and wrapped in seaweed. Umami galore! Due to a supply issue, the GFF (gluten free friendly) version is not available at this time. *Listed on Cleveland Scene Magazine's The Best Things We Ate in Cleveland 2020.*
Mee Goreng$15.00
Egg noodles stir fried with veggies, eggs, shrimp, and chicken. Our specialty sauce accents this dish to represent our interpretation of this Malay style dish.
Braised Pork Belly Steamed Buns$10.00
Buns are sold in sets of three. Braised pork belly is cooked with a house braising sauce and served with cucumber and shiitake mushrooms.
Curry Noodles$11.00
Originated from India, the dish curry can be found in many cultures as it adapts to local interpretations. Our curry carries influences from India and all other cultures found in Singapore. Gluten free friendly available.
Spring Rolls$6.25
Cooked cabbage, carrots, and jicama encased in rice/flour wrapper and fried into a nice crispy starter
Dang Good Wings$8.00
Crispy Fried Chicken wings with a little hint of spice
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Contactless Payments
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

13735 Madison Ave

Lakewood OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
