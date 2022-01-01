D'Angelos Pizza
D Angelos has been a favorite place for the community for over 25 years to get Great Pizza, Subs and Italian favorites!
101 East Union St
Popular Items
Location
Pacific MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
