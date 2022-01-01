Go
2839 O'Donnell Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

Cowboy Whole Pie$30.00
The Cowboy Quiche is a little bit of everything. Whatever we feel like putting in a quiche that day makes it into the cowboy quiche. Potatoes, onions, bacon, ham, cheeses, you've got it.
Chicken Whole Pie$35.00
This pie is loaded with roasted chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, cream, and herbs. It is the ultimate comfort pie.
BOG Whole Pie$30.00
Filled to the brim with bacon roasted onions and gruyere cheese, all held together with our super creamy quiche base.
Crab/Ched Whole Pie$35.00
Well, you can't be in Baltimore without a crab option and this one is killer. Fresh lump crab meat with sharp cheddar cheese and, of course, a healthy sprinkling of Old Bay.
Spin/ Goat Cheese Whole Pie$30.00
Baby spinach leaves piled high with smooth, soft French goat cheese.
SMOG Whole Pie$35.00
Tender steak, roasted mushrooms and onions, Gruyere cheese, and cream to keep it nice and sloppy.
BaltoBomb Whole Pie$30.00
The DDP signature pie and our top seller! Loaded with Berger Cookies, a local specialty, melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling.
Key Lime Whole Pie$30.00
Cherry Whole Pie$30.00
Everyone says nothing is more American than apple pie. Well, that may be true, but cherry pie is the runner up.
Mixed Berry Whole Pie$30.00
Blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, berries, berries berries... Berries make for an awesome pie, by themselves, mixed together, or any way you choose.
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore MD 21224

