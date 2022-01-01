Chicken sandwiches in Dania
The Feast - Mad Cafe
481 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach
|La Rosalba - Chicken, Avocado, & Brie Sandwich
|$8.00
Pasture raised chicken marinated and grilled layered with slices of fresh avocado, and triple creme Brie cheese served grilled and hot.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour
128 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich.
|$14.95
Sometimes the simplest things are the best. The key to this sandwich is to start with the perfect chicken breast. We grill it just right, then serve it on a special toasted bun, add lettuce, tomato and a side of honey mustard.