Grilled cheese sandwiches in Dania

The Feast - Mad Cafe - 481 South Federal Highway
481 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach
|Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Mozzarella, tomato, pesto aioli, and balsamic on sourdough served with your choice of French fries or Mac and cheese
|Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Mac and Cheese, cheddar, and caramelized onions on sourdough, French fries or Mac and cheese for sides
|Cheese Dream Grilled Sandwich
|$8.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, and sliced tomato on sourdough served with your choice of French fries or Mac and cheese as a side