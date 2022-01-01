Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Dania

Dania restaurants
Toast

Dania restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Feast - Mad Cafe image

 

The Feast - Mad Cafe

481 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$4.50
More about The Feast - Mad Cafe
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop Dania image

 

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop Dania

1975 Stirling Rd, Dania

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Grilled Chicken$9.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.49
12" Grilled Chicken$12.99
More about Mr. M's Sandwich Shop Dania
Grilled Chicken Sandwich. image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour

128 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach

Avg 4.3 (3178 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich.$14.95
Sometimes the simplest things are the best. The key to this sandwich is to start with the perfect chicken breast. We grill it just right, then serve it on a special toasted bun, add lettuce, tomato and a side of honey mustard.
More about Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour

