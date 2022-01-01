Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Dania

Go
Dania restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dania
  • /
  • Pastrami Sandwiches

Dania restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop Dania image

 

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop Dania

1975 Stirling Rd, Dania

No reviews yet
Takeout
C.B. & Pastrami Sandwich$11.99
More about Mr. M's Sandwich Shop Dania
Hot Pastrami Sandwich on Marble Rye. image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour

128 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach

Avg 4.3 (3178 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Pastrami Sandwich on Marble Rye.$17.95
Enjoy yet another New York Deli favorite. Over a half pound of hot sliced Pastrami served on our signature marbled rye bread with two of our potato pancakes perched on top, served with a pickle and coleslaw.
More about Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour

Browse other tasty dishes in Dania

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Dania to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (211 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston