Daniel George

2837 Culver Road

Popular Items

Grilled Beef Tenderloin$42.00
three potato hash, grilled asparagus, portobello demi glace
Creme Brulee$9.00
berries
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$36.00
corn, peppers, sunchokes, avocado puree, black bean sauce, pico de gallo
Spring Onion & Tomato Soup$9.00
croutons, lime crema
Vegetable Plate$26.00
a compilation of all vegetables on our menu
Fried Oysters
Pappardelle Bolognese$32.00
beef, pork, caramelized onions, shiitakes, roasted tomatoes, parmesan
Gulf White Fish$42.00
pinto bean succotash, baked polenta, tomato aioli
Romaine Salad$10.00
cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan
Cheese Plate$18.00
Location

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
