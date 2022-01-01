Go
Toast

Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue

Located on the 21st floor of the Bank of America building in the Bellevue Place complex, guests enjoy stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, downtown Bellevue, and the Seattle skyline from our outdoor decks while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and a selection of high-end spirits from our Prime 21 Spirits Lounge.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 • $$$

Avg 4.3 (7714 reviews)

Popular Items

WEDGE SALAD$14.00
tomatoes, Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives
SPINACH PECAN SALAD$14.00
mushrooms, egg, tomato, spiced pecans, bacon dressing
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$14.00
bacon, Calabrian chili, red pepper jelly
DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER$20.00
custom-ground USDA Prime beef, cheddar, bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, club dressing, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES$8.00
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$20.00
crispy fried, Cajun battered chicken breast, spicy chili aioli, pickles, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
CRISPY ARTICHOKE HEARTS$19.00
classic hollandaise
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons
PIEDMONTESE FILET MIGNON 8 OZ$90.00
certified, exceptionally lean and tender, hormone-free, antibiotic-free. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10500 NE 8th Suite 2100

Bellevue WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Forum Social House

No reviews yet

Bellevue's newest entertainment headquarters. Game on in our Topgolf Swing Suites, Compete with your friends on our innovative Par1 minigolf course, Dance the night away in Rockwell Sound Lounge, and enjoy our award winning chefs mouthwatering food and drinks.
Can't stay and dine with us? Order online and we will have your meal prepared and ready for you to pick up.

Great State Burger - Bellevue Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cactus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Black Bottle - Bellevue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston