Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Located on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency Seattle, guests enjoy downtown views with live piano music, USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list. Our Rickhouse Whiskey Bar features a 36 barrel bourbon display wall and offers over 150 whiskey selections and other fine spirits from around the globe.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
808 Howell Street • $$
Location
808 Howell Street
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
