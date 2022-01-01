Go
Toast

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

Located on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency Seattle, guests enjoy downtown views with live piano music, USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list. Our Rickhouse Whiskey Bar features a 36 barrel bourbon display wall and offers over 150 whiskey selections and other fine spirits from around the globe.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

808 Howell Street • $$

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)

Popular Items

DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH$28.00
USDA Prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, Gruyère, french fries
RIB-EYE 16 OZ$82.00
USDA Prime. Steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes
DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER$20.00
custom-ground USDA Prime beef, cheddar, bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, club dressing, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
DUNGENESS CRAB LEGS$28.00
Dijon mustard sauce
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
french fries
FRIED CALAMARI$19.00
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$20.00
creamy Northwest-style
DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemon aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

808 Howell Street

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jucivana Bar & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eastern Cafe

No reviews yet

Local Seattle Chinatown Coffee shop

World Pizza LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Offering the Seattle area excellent thin crust vegetarian pizza since 2011. Try one of our delicious pizzas by the slice or choose toppings for a custom pie of your own. Our intimate dining room is yours to enjoy during business lunch, happy hour or evening with family and friends. Don't forget to stop by on your way to the next Sounders game for pint of local beer.

Great State Burger - Pier 54

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston