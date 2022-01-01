Go
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

Located on the shores of South Lake Union, guests enjoy waterfront dining with stunning views of Lake Union, Gasworks Park and Queen Anne while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list.

809 Fairview Place N

Popular Items

FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ$80.00
USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions
RIB-EYE 16 OZ$82.00
USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.
DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER$20.00
custom-ground USDA Prime beef, cheddar, bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, club dressing, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons
DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemo aioli
FRIED CALAMARI$19.00
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli
NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE$12.00
fresh seasonal berries
WEDGE SALAD$14.00
tomatoes Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives
PAN-ROASTED JIDORI CHICKEN$48.00
rosemary-garlic butter, garlic mashed potatoes
809 Fairview Place N

Seattle WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
