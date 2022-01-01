Go
Toast

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

Just a few minutes from downtown Seattle, Daniel’s Broiler – Leschi is located on the west shore of Lake Washington in a historic marina. This hidden treasure is one of the most romantic sites in the Seattle area. Built in a converted 1919 boathouse, it has some of the most spectacular views in the area and has been a Seattle landmark since 1980. A 30-foot high window in the Main Dining Room frames a panoramic view of the Cascades and Mt. Rainier.
Daniel’s Broiler features USDA Prime beef and other specialties including lamb, chicken and fresh seafood. Add waterfront dining, a Wine Spectator award winning wine list and our exceptional service and you can see why Daniel’s defines steakhouse excellence in Seattle.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

200 Lake Washington Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)

Popular Items

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
filet mignon, teriyaki glaze, garlic mashed potatoes
DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH$28.00
USDA Prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, Gruyère cheese, Schwartz Brothers Bakery sourdough baguette, french fries
GRILLED KING SALMON$59.00
grilled, haricot vert, Brussels sprouts, bacon, butternut puree, toasted pepitas
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$14.00
hickory-smoked bacon, Calabrian chili, red pepper jelly
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$20.00
creamy Northwest-style
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons
DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER$20.00
custom-ground USDA Prime beef, cheddar, bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, club dressing Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES$8.00
buttermilk, Parmigiano-Reggiano, cream
RIB-EYE 16 OZ$82.00
USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes
DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER$12.00
quarter pound USDA Prime beef, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 Lake Washington Blvd

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Meet the Moon

No reviews yet

Adjacent to the marina. Stop in for a cinnamon roll and a hello to brighten your morning. Enjoy daily tacos at lunch. And don’t underestimate this neighborhood retreat at night.

Heavy Gift Cards

No reviews yet

Our gift cards can be used at any of our restaurant locations.

Red Cow

No reviews yet

 

COMMUNION

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting COMMUNION. If you have any order changes, questions, comments, or concerns please give us a call. Be Blessed. Be Love.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston