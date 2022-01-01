Daniel's Tacos - Vineland

Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral

No reviews yet

Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral de Mexico especializes in food from Southern Mexico primarily Puebla, Oaxaca, Michoacan and Yucatan. We are interpreters of some of the most savory recipes created 100's of years ago by our ancestral cooks which combines many local wholesome ingredients to create some of the most delicious food in the Mexican cuisine.

