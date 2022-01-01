Go
Toast

DanielSan

Asian Kitchen * Sushi & Bistro

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

20822 North Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Cobra Cai$10.50
spicy tuna mix, tempura tilapia, sp[icy mayo, teriyaki sauce, orange roe, scallions
Pork Gyoza$7.00
Bangbang Shrimp App$8.50
Philly Roll$5.95
fresh salmon, avocados, cream cheese
Japanese Steak House Plate$14.00
Cooked Hibachi/Teriyaki with a choice of meat and rice. (Pictured is a Chicken Teriyaki Entree with white rice)
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
spicy mayo, alfalfa sprouts, tuna
Soy Beans$4.00
Soy Beans (Option: Tossed in chili teriyaki garlic dressing)
Little Red Corvette$11.00
tempura shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, red roe, fresh tuna, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, scallions
DanielSan House Roll$12.50
spicy mayo, kani, cilantro, avocados, tempura shrimp, baked "Krab Salad", orange roe, teriyaki sauce
Krab Rangoon Rolls$9.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

20822 North Main Street

Cornelius NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market

No reviews yet

Ferrucci’s was established in 1999 as a haven for those who liked to cook as well as those who like to eat. More importantly, it was built to bring back a sense of the neighborhood family grocery store. A pleasurable experience for the senses, the store is filled with the aromas of pasta sauce, garlic, aged cheeses and salamis, and the always-enticing smell of freshly baked crusty Italian breads.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

At Clean Juice we only serve healthy products. Not just some of the time. Not when we can. All of the time. We love what we do, whom we do it with, and why we do it. We make it easy to choose organic and get a truly healthy product. Stop by today at your nearest clean juice bar for a healthy juice, a protein smoothie or an acai bowl and see what a difference choosing healthy makes!

Barley Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thigs

No reviews yet

We are a unique craft cocktail lounge located in Cornelius.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston