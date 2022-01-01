DanielSan
Asian Kitchen * Sushi & Bistro
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
20822 North Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20822 North Main Street
Cornelius NC
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market
Ferrucci’s was established in 1999 as a haven for those who liked to cook as well as those who like to eat. More importantly, it was built to bring back a sense of the neighborhood family grocery store. A pleasurable experience for the senses, the store is filled with the aromas of pasta sauce, garlic, aged cheeses and salamis, and the always-enticing smell of freshly baked crusty Italian breads.
Clean Juice
At Clean Juice we only serve healthy products. Not just some of the time. Not when we can. All of the time. We love what we do, whom we do it with, and why we do it. We make it easy to choose organic and get a truly healthy product. Stop by today at your nearest clean juice bar for a healthy juice, a protein smoothie or an acai bowl and see what a difference choosing healthy makes!
Barley Market
Come in and enjoy!
Thigs
We are a unique craft cocktail lounge located in Cornelius.