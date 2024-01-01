Danielson restaurants you'll love
Must-try Danielson restaurants
More about Giant Pizza
Giant Pizza
43 Westcott Rd, Danielson
|Popular items
|Fries- Large
|$4.49
A generous portion of French Fries fried to a crispy golden brown.
|12pc Boneless Wings
|$9.99
12 piece breaded boneless wings. Choose from 11 flavors.
|Onion Rings
|$4.99
A generous portion of battered Onion Rings fried to a crispy golden brown.
More about New York Pizza Co
New York Pizza Co
8 Furnace Street, Danielson
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.15
Lightly Breaded and Fried To a Golden Brown, Served With A Side of Boom-Boom Sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$12.60
Creamy House Made Buffalo Chicken Dip! Served With Tri Color Tortilla Chips
|Cheese (L)
|$15.95
Traditional Cheese Pizza!
More about Heirloom Food Company - Danielson
Heirloom Food Company - Danielson
630 N Main St, Danielson
|Popular items
|Monkey Business
|$10.30
banana, almond butter, coconut milk, raw agave, soy milk and chocolate syrup
|Buddha Bowl
|$15.30
Chickpea salad, sliced avocado, shredded carrots, cabbage, and vegan curry "mock chick" salad, over brown rice, topped with sesame seeds and drizzled with our almond maple sauce
|Pomegranate Dark Chocolate
|$10.30
Pomegrantate juice, blueberry, dark chocolate, coconut milk, raw agave and soy milk