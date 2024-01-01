Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Danielson

Go
Danielson restaurants
Toast

Danielson restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Giant Pizza

43 Westcott Rd, Danielson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$4.99
Deliciously moist layers of Carrot Cake topped with cream cheese icing & pecans.
Cheese Cake$4.49
Creamy Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream.
Tiramisu Cake$5.25
A rich and elegant Italian dessert made of layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese that's flavored with cocoa.
More about Giant Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Heirloom Food Company - Danielson

630 N Main St, Danielson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Blueberry Nice Cream Cake Slice$8.00
Organic, vegan, gluten and refined sugar free! Cashew date crust, topped with a layer of blueberry banana nice cream, and a lemon cashew cream layer!
Carrot Cake Cupcakes$5.80
Organic, vegan, gluten free,
Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies$5.60
Organic, vegan, and gluten free carrot cake sandwiched with a vanilla frosting. *contains walnuts
More about Heirloom Food Company - Danielson

Browse other tasty dishes in Danielson

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cheese Fries

Blt Wraps

Fish And Chips

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Danielson to explore

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1970 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston