Cake in Danielson
Danielson restaurants that serve cake
More about Giant Pizza
Giant Pizza
43 Westcott Rd, Danielson
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
Deliciously moist layers of Carrot Cake topped with cream cheese icing & pecans.
|Cheese Cake
|$4.49
Creamy Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream.
|Tiramisu Cake
|$5.25
A rich and elegant Italian dessert made of layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese that's flavored with cocoa.
More about Heirloom Food Company - Danielson
Heirloom Food Company - Danielson
630 N Main St, Danielson
|Lemon Blueberry Nice Cream Cake Slice
|$8.00
Organic, vegan, gluten and refined sugar free! Cashew date crust, topped with a layer of blueberry banana nice cream, and a lemon cashew cream layer!
|Carrot Cake Cupcakes
|$5.80
Organic, vegan, gluten free,
|Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies
|$5.60
Organic, vegan, and gluten free carrot cake sandwiched with a vanilla frosting. *contains walnuts