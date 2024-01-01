Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Danielson
/
Danielson
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Danielson restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Giant Pizza
43 Westcott Rd, Danielson
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99
A generous portion of Sweet Potato Fries fried to a crispy golden brown.
More about Giant Pizza
New York Pizza Co
8 Furnace Street, Danielson
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$9.15
More about New York Pizza Co
