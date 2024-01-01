Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Danielson

Danielson restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Giant Pizza

43 Westcott Rd, Danielson

Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
A generous portion of Sweet Potato Fries fried to a crispy golden brown.
More about Giant Pizza
New York Pizza Co

8 Furnace Street, Danielson

Sweet Potato Fries$9.15
More about New York Pizza Co

