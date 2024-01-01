Tiramisu in Danielson
Danielson restaurants that serve tiramisu
Giant Pizza
43 Westcott Rd, Danielson
|Tiramisu Cake
|$5.25
A rich and elegant Italian dessert made of layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese that's flavored with cocoa.
Heirloom Food Company - Danielson
630 N Main St, Danielson
|Tiramisu Cupcakes
|$5.80
Organic, vegan, and gluten free vanilla cupcakes, soaked in coffee, filled with a vegan chocolate ganache, frosted with a vegan coffee buttercream, and dusted with cocoa powder
|Tiramisu bars
|$4.90
Organic, vegan, gluten, and nut free. Vanilla cake, soaked in coffee, covered in a layer of chocolate ganache, frosted with a coffee buttercream, and sprinkled with cocoa powder