Tiramisu in Danielson

Danielson restaurants
Danielson restaurants that serve tiramisu

Giant Pizza

43 Westcott Rd, Danielson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu Cake$5.25
A rich and elegant Italian dessert made of layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese that's flavored with cocoa.
More about Giant Pizza
Heirloom Food Company - Danielson

630 N Main St, Danielson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu Cupcakes$5.80
Organic, vegan, and gluten free vanilla cupcakes, soaked in coffee, filled with a vegan chocolate ganache, frosted with a vegan coffee buttercream, and dusted with cocoa powder
Tiramisu bars$4.90
Organic, vegan, gluten, and nut free. Vanilla cake, soaked in coffee, covered in a layer of chocolate ganache, frosted with a coffee buttercream, and sprinkled with cocoa powder
More about Heirloom Food Company - Danielson

