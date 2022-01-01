Go
Toast

Danke - Revival

Come in and enjoy!

125 South Clark Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian$10.95
Catalpa Grove Farm smoked ham, salami, provolone, house giardinere, lettuce, oregano on house baguette
Smoked Turkey$11.95
smoked free-range turkey breast, swiss cheese, mustard aioli, arugula on house baguette
The Veg$10.95
Braised Mushrooms, Eggplant Cauliflower Puree, Shaved Zucchini, Arugula, Sundried Tomato on House Baguette (vegan)
LaCroix Grapefruit$1.50
Chickpea Salad$5.00
chickpeas, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, greens, pepitas, pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette
Secret Sandwich$10.95
duck liver mousse, sliced pork belly, swiss cheese, arugula, smoked pickled onion, whole grain mustard on house baguette
Kettle Chips$1.50
Great Lakes Kettle Chips
Pickles$1.00
Made in house - choose dill or mixed veggie
Inglorious Batard$10.50
Catalpa Grove Farm smoked ham, house pickles, whipped sea salt butter on house baguette
Marinated Kale Salad$5.00
marinated kale, roasted beets, goat cheese, shaved fennel, toasted sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

125 South Clark Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Press - Revival

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urbanspace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lito's Empanadas - Revival

No reviews yet

The first Lito’s Empanadas opened in Lincoln Park in 2007, delivering classic Latin American style “turnover” empanadas to the people of Chicago. With fillings inspired by the cooking of Mexico City, Chef/Owner Ernesto and his dedicated team of professionals at Lito’s work tirelessly to produce what is highly regarded as the best empanada in town. This location of Lito's Empanadas is located in Revival Food Hall in the Chicago Loop.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston