Danke - Revival

Lito's Empanadas - Revival

No reviews yet

The first Lito’s Empanadas opened in Lincoln Park in 2007, delivering classic Latin American style “turnover” empanadas to the people of Chicago. With fillings inspired by the cooking of Mexico City, Chef/Owner Ernesto and his dedicated team of professionals at Lito’s work tirelessly to produce what is highly regarded as the best empanada in town. This location of Lito's Empanadas is located in Revival Food Hall in the Chicago Loop.

