D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant

Great Food Great Value! Classic American Fare - Founded in 1959! Come in and enjoy our renovated bar, featuring 37 + Large Hi-Def TVs! Our newly renovated function room is a great place to host your next event!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

340 CENTRE AVE • $$

Avg 3.9 (874 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish n Chips$16.89
A plentiful portion of fresh filet from our local fisherman, freshly battered and deep-fried
Sirloin Tip Platter$22.39
A full pound of hand-trimmed, tender, juicy sirloin tips. Your choice of marinated, BBQ, Asian chili style or Teriyaki style. With mushrooms, peppers and onions add 2.29
BYO Pizza$8.40
Build your own Pizza!
Eggrolls, Steak & Cheese$11.39
Tender seasoned shaved Philly steak and mozzarella cheese rolled into wonton wrappers served with chipotle dipping sauce
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$12.39
Crispy fried chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheses, bacon bits and onions
Bread Loaf$3.39
Served with grated cheese garlic and olive oil dip
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Finger tenderloins fried golden brown with your choice of Buffalo, Asian Chili, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan or BBQ sauce
Fried Chicken Supreme$17.39
A House Speciality! Two boneless crispy fried chicken cutlets topped with our special supreme sauce. Served with a side of cranberry sauce
D'Anns All American Cheese Burger$13.39
1/2 pound choice Angus beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a soft classic bun. Add toppings for 1.29 each: sautéed mushrooms, bleu cheese, sautéed onions, chili, smoked bacon, sautéed peppers
Cheese Pizza$8.40
Our original cheese pizza!
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

340 CENTRE AVE

ABINGTON MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

