Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

We are Dannys Delicious! Deli, From Business events, Breakfast Meetings, Employee Engagement, Holiday celebrations , Political fundraisers, weddings, etc , we Cater in small business Lunch boxes to large catering. At Delicious! we pride ourselves on meeting our customers’ catering needs to last smile and be the to go one for your catering needs! we can customize catering menu to fit your needs! check our catering menu @deliciousdeli.net or you can call us at 614-469-7040 and we will be gladly to help you with anything you like or email us at catering@deliciousdeli.net

37 W Broad St #50

Popular Items

Fresh Baked Cookies$1.25
Santa Fe Salad$3.00
Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Corn and Black Beans mixed in Olive Oil, Lime juice, And Homemade Tortilla Chips, Served with BBQ Ranch Dressing
Breakfast Wrap$6.75
Bacon OR Sausage, Two Scrambled eggs With Cheese and Home Fries in a Wrap
Cranberry Salad$5.00
Crisp Lettuce, Toasted Pecans, Sun-Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Bleu Cheese and Strawberries
Greek Salad$2.50
Crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese
Chips$1.25
Grilled Chicken Chef Salad$4.00
Crisp Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg and Croutons.
Jenny's Club$8.25
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo served on Rye Bread
French Fries$2.75
Bottled Drinks$2.00
Columbus OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
