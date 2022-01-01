Go
Toast

Danny's Izakaya

Come in and enjoy!

94 South Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bao Buns$13.00
Marinated chicken or braised pork belly on a fresh steamed bun, cabbage slaw, sriracha mayo, soy glaze
Wonton Tartare Tacos$12.00
Choice of ponzu-marinated salmon or tuna, crushed avocado, cilantro-lime aioli, furikake, crispy wonton shell
Vegetarian Ramen$16.00
Fried tofu, corn, nori, shishito peppers, mushrooms
Tempura$10.00
Vegetable or shrimp tempura; lightly battered, crusted with panko, served with ponzu
Tonkotsu Ramen$19.00
Creamy pork broth, cha siu, corn, bamboo shoots, wood ear fungus, soy-braised, soft boiled egg, scallion
Chicken Wings$14.00
Fried, golden brown, tossed in your choice of sweet soy or spicy miso, topped with scallion and sesame seeds
Shishito Peppers$8.00
Blistered shishitos with a togarashi aioli, lemon
Chicken Skewer$15.00
Marinated dark meat chicken, tare glaze
Spicy Miso Ramen$20.00
Spicy red miso, cha siu, soy-braised eggs, bamboo, nori, fishcake, scallion, garlic chips
Chicken Katsu Don$23.00
Panko-crusted fried chicken cutlet, picked cucumbers, soy egg, over seasoned rice
See full menu

Location

94 South Street

Oyster Bay NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rialto Restaurant

No reviews yet

Our motto at Rialto is "GOOD FOOD GOOD FRIENDS"..... for good reasons! Owner and Chef Mario Fuentes is committed to providing customers with an extraordinary culinary experience. And his wife and co-owner Tara , will do everything possible to make sure that you are most comfortable in this newly renovated , charming bistro Daily specials, for both lunch and dinner, include items prepared in a contemporary style with American and Mediterranean flavors. A strong emphasis is on fresh seafood and homemade pasta……… Desserts are freshly prepared on premise by Chef Mario with specialties like elegant flan, zucotto, and mouth watering cheesecake. An impressive wine list is available for your review and can be purchased by the bottle or glass. Cocktails prepared at our handsome bar are both generous and delicious. Rialto offers various event packages for both lunch and dinner designed to meet your catering needs.

Southern Girls Take 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ponza Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

A spirited restaurant and gathering place.

Yummy 203

No reviews yet

We just cook, but we do it well!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston