Go
Toast

Dan's Bagels

Classic and Specialty Bagel Shop

BAGELS

301 Trophy Lake Drive

Avg 5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

Manhattan Bundle (serves 8)$45.00
Dozen Bagels$19.00
1/2 Dozen Bagels$10.00
Cream Cheese (1/2 LB)$5.00
Brooklyn Bundle (serves 4)$23.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

301 Trophy Lake Drive

Trophy Club TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Molcajetes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oak St. Pie Co.

No reviews yet

Find our shop in the heart of Oak Street, a bustling hot spot in Roanoke, The Unique Dining Capital of Texas. Walk through our doors and you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team and the aroma of freshly baked pies, buttery crusts, and rich fudge and candies. Our family-owned shop has been serving up classic made-from-scratch treats since 2006.

Inzo Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Brick Oven Pizza and Wine Bar Featuring Italian Classics and New World Twists

The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

No reviews yet

The Classic offers fresh seafood, premium steaks, pastas and take-and-bake meals for in-house dining, curbside pick-up and local delivery. Safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston