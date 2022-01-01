Dante Boccuzzi Akron
Fine dining featuring Chef Boccuzzi's new American influenced Cuisine
21 Furnace Street
Akron OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
