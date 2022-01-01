Go
Toast
  • /
  • Akron
  • /
  • Dante Boccuzzi Akron

Dante Boccuzzi Akron

Fine dining featuring Chef Boccuzzi's new American influenced Cuisine

21 Furnace Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*Angus Beef Burger$15.00
bacon, caramelized onion, herb tomato, gruyere, greens, DBA steak sauce, brioche bun, Parmesan truffle fries
21 Vegetable Salad$10.00
mesclun, seasonal vegetables, mustard seed vinaigrette
Nutella Pie$9.00
sea salt, toffee, whipped cream
*8 oz Prime Filet$42.00
Certified Prime Angus Beef, Center-Cut
Confit Chicken Wings$15.00
10 wings, celery, smoked bleu cheese
*Shrimp Tempura$14.00
Dante's Dum Yum sauce, scallions
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, brioche, Parmesan crisp
Bolognese$20.00
beef and pork ragu, Parmesan cheese
Inferno Flatbread$10.00
pepperoni, spicy sausage, olives, bannana peppers, mozzarella, fresh tomato, herbs
*Salmon$34.00
Farm-Raised Verlasso
See full menu

Location

21 Furnace Street

Akron OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jilly's Music Room

No reviews yet

Jilly's Music Room is a live music venue, bar & restaurant located in the Northside District of downtown Akron, OH. American Tapas. Wings. Flatbreads. Skewers. 100% Gluten Free.

Tangier

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

EL PATRON TEQUILERIA

No reviews yet

Akron's Premiere Tequila Lounge

Funny Noodle

No reviews yet

Funny Noodle, Akron Ohio

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston