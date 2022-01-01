Go
Toast

DANTE

ITALIAN WINE, HYPER-SEASONAL, WOOD-FIRED ITALIAN & NEAPOLITAN PIZZA IN OMAHA

16901 Wright Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butterscotch Budino$12.00
caramel, sea salt & cream
Half Pan of Lasagna$75.00
(24 hours notice required) pick up cold or frozen. feeds 6-10. beef & pork ragu, besciamella, red wine & grana padano. served with red sauce. reheating instructions will be provided.
Bolognese$22.00
beef & pork ragu, red wine & grana padano
Margherita D.O.P.$23.00
basil, tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella D.O.P. & olive oil (recommend uncut)
Quatro Formaggi$22.00
mozzarella, gorgonzola dolce, ricotta & grana padano
Cacio e Pepe$18.00
black pepper, butter & parmigiano reggiano
Margherita$17.00
mozzarella, basil & olive oil
Carbonara$21.00
guanciale, onion, yolk & grana padano
Farm Greens$11.50
lemon & thyme, grana padano & pistachio
See full menu

Location

16901 Wright Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0333

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Cellar44

No reviews yet

Omaha's premier Wine Bar in West Omaha at the Shops of Legacy. Enjoy a Modern Industrial vibe while sipping your favorite wine and noshing on our signature Cellar44 Charcuterie Board.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston