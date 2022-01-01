Dante's Bistro, Bar and Grill
Since 1991, our meals have been prepared to order, in the purest and simplest fashion using the freshest and most local ingredients. In addition to our own gardens, located out back by the Bocce court and soccer field, we work with many local organic growers for our produce and strive to bring you organically fed, locally raised meats and fish.
567 Rt. 125
Location
567 Rt. 125
Barrington NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Smokin' Barrels
Northern BBQ!
Margarita's
Come in and enjoy!
Tuckers-Dover
Come in and enjoy!
Northeast Pie Co - New Account
Come in and enjoy!