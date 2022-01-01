Dante's Bistro, Bar and Grill

Go
Since 1991, our meals have been prepared to order, in the purest and simplest fashion using the freshest and most local ingredients. In addition to our own gardens, located out back by the Bocce court and soccer field, we work with many local organic growers for our produce and strive to bring you organically fed, locally raised meats and fish.

567 Rt. 125

Barrington NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
