Inferno Flats

Pizza by Day, Nightclub by night.

PIZZA

1059 Old River Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tender$8.00
Basket of Fries$5.00
Inferno Boneless BBQ Wings$12.00
8 chicken wings tossed in heaven-helles bbq
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1059 Old River Road

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

