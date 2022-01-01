Go
Toast

Dante's House of Pizza

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1860 45th Street • $$

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1860 45th Street

Munster IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Danny Z's Grub and Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

State Line Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the midwest since 1957.
Dine-in, carry-out, delivery

Round the Clock

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jalapenos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston