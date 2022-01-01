Go
Toast

Dante's Pizza

A West Park Favorite Since 1963!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

4176 Rocky River Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)

Popular Items

Side hot$1.00
Side bleu cheese$1.00
Side sour cream$1.00
Side thai chili$1.00
Side wet cajun$1.00
Side marinara$1.00
Side ranch$1.00
Side bbq$1.00
Side hot garlic ranch$1.00
Side garlic butter$1.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4176 Rocky River Dr

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Planted

No reviews yet

We are proudly free from gluten, dairy, eggs, preservatives, and refined sugar!
At Planted, we strive to deliver the most sustainable and nutritious food. Every item on our menu is made from scratch in our local kitchen. We believe that good nutrition and clean ingredients are key to optimal body performance.
If you eat healthy, you stay healthy!

Red Lantern Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

New American Restaurant

Hatfields Goode Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hatfields Food Truck

No reviews yet

Mobile Food Truck

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston