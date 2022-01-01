Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Danvers

Go
Danvers restaurants
Toast

Danvers restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Putnam Pantry image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Putnam Pantry

255 Newbury St, Danvers

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.95
More about Putnam Pantry
Restaurant banner

 

The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA

50 Independence Way, Danvers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$11.50
Two eggs any style on your choice of any house bread & cheese.
The Damn Good Egg Sandwich$15.00
A toasted cheesy Ciabatta roll with over easy eggs, bacon, goat cheese, arugula & house tomato jam. Served with home fries.
More about The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Danvers

Chicken Tenders

Honey Chicken

Home Fries

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pizza

Quesadillas

Map

More near Danvers to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston