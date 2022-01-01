Waffles in Danvers
Danvers restaurants that serve waffles
Flip the Bird
198 Endicott Street, Danvers
|CHICKEN + WAFFLES
|$10.50
Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional at no charge!
The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA
50 Independence Way, Danvers
|Waffle Fries Side
|$5.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
|Waffle
|$9.50
An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Add fresh berries +$3