Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Danvers

Go
Danvers restaurants
Toast

Danvers restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Flip the Bird

198 Endicott Street, Danvers

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN + WAFFLES$10.50
Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional at no charge!
More about Flip the Bird
Waffle image

 

The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA

50 Independence Way, Danvers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries Side$5.00
Chicken & Waffles$18.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
Waffle$9.50
An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Add fresh berries +$3
More about The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Danvers

Mozzarella Sticks

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Italian Subs

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Danvers to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston