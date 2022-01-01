Go
Danville Brewing Company

Welcome to Danville Brewing Company a new brewery and restaurant located in historic Danville, CA.

200 RAILROAD AVE STE A

Popular Items

Housemade Pretzel Bites$10.00
Housemade DBC beer cheese and sea salt.
Fuji Melt$14.00
Gruyere, white cheddar, red onion jam, fuji apple, arugula on grilled sourdough
Ale Battered Fish and Chips$18.00
beer battered rock cod, french fries, creamy cole slaw, tartar sauce
Poke Bowl$19.00
ahi tuna, sushi rice, soy, sriracha mayo, avocado, edamame, pickled daikon radish, pineapple pico, togarashi, black & white sesame seeds, green scallion.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, Vermont white cheddar, sliced tomato, red onion, little gems, sriracha mayo, dill pickles
Chicken Chop$16.00
natural chicken breast, cherry tomato, avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, blue cheese, romaine, house ranch
Classic Cheese Burger$15.00
American cheese, Little gems, tomato, red onion, pickles on house made brioche bun
Salmon Sando$19.00
Asian slaw, fresno peppers, avocado, choice of sriracha mayo or tartar sauce
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.00
garlic, chilis, parsley, grilled lemon
Kid's Burger$9.00
with fries
Location

Danville CA

Danville CA

Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Line Pizza

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under the patio awning or next to the heaters on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.

Provence Pizza

The best Handcrafted Neapolitan sourdough pizza in the Trivalley. We offer unique taste of an an authentic pizzas straight from Naple.

Norm's Place

Come in and enjoy!

Cocina Hermanas

By embracing traditional Mexican techniques, we offer a creatively classic
cuisine that marries well-known Mexican street food and family dishes
with our philosophy of fresh, local & sustainable.

