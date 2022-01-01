Danville Brewing Company
Welcome to Danville Brewing Company a new brewery and restaurant located in historic Danville, CA.
200 RAILROAD AVE STE A
Popular Items
Location
200 RAILROAD AVE STE A
Danville CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Line Pizza
Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under the patio awning or next to the heaters on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.
Provence Pizza
The best Handcrafted Neapolitan sourdough pizza in the Trivalley. We offer unique taste of an an authentic pizzas straight from Naple.
Norm's Place
Come in and enjoy!
Cocina Hermanas
By embracing traditional Mexican techniques, we offer a creatively classic
cuisine that marries well-known Mexican street food and family dishes
with our philosophy of fresh, local & sustainable.