Danville restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Amici's
720 Camino Ramon, Danville
Popular items
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
Popular items
Burro Bronco
$9.00
Large Flour tortilla filled w/Refried Beans, Cheese, Rice, and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (enchilada sauce).
California TOSTADA
$15.00
Crispy Flour Tortilla bowl filled w/Refried Beans, Choice of meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Mild Salsa and Sour Cream.
Chips (med)
$4.00
Provence Pizza
345 Railroad ave B, Danville
Popular items
Arugula Salad
$10.00
ARUGULA, SLICED ALMONDS, PECCORINO CHEESE, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
Margarita
$17.25
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, TOMATO SAUCE, BASIL, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Pesto Pizza
$19.00
HOMEMADE PESTO, CARMALIZED ONIONS, FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, PARMESAN, TOMATOS,GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
Popular items
Cali Burger
$16.00
Kids Burger
$10.00
Brussels Sprouts
$12.00
Danville Harvest
500 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
Chicken Soup
$9.00
orzo pasta, carrots, celery, escarole, kale
Chopped Salad
$13.00
chopped romaine, pistachios, ewenique cheese, arugula, sherry vinaigrette
Farmer's Super Food Salad
$14.00
12 super foods...baby greens, fescarole, brussels sprouts, beets, avocado, mixed berries, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, açai dressing
Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
Popular items
Small Chips
$3.00
Corn tortilla chips. Made fresh daily. (2-3 servings)
Bean Dip
$5.75
Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips.
Crispy Chicken Taco
$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.
TARU SUSHI
120 E PROSPECT AVE, Danville
Popular items
Gyoza
$8.00
Fried beef dumplings
Prospect
$19.00
Spicy salmon and avocado inside and salmon On top
Green Dragon
$18.00
Crab and shrimp tempura inside and avocado on top
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
550 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
Large Chicago Chop
$31.25
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
Large Blue Line
$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
Esin Restaurant & Bar
750 Camino Ramon, Danville
Popular items
Pork Chop
$29.50
Sweet Potato Purée, Broccolini, Whole Grain Mustard-Mushroom Sauce
Slow Cooked Pot Roast
$24.00
Garlic mashed potatoes & Baby root vegetables(gf)
Lemon Meringue Tart
$11.00
Hand made fresh ginger cookie crust, lemon curd, fluffy meringue, served with raspberry sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
Popular items
Hot Wings
$12.75
a southern italian variation on the classic american buffalo wings, accompanied with celery and carrot sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Garlic Bread
$7.25
Caesar Salad
$10.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hazy Barbecue
200 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
Brisket a la carte
$10.95
Hazy Brisket is slow smoked over 12 hours over California oak wood with a dry rub of salt and pepper.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Half Chicken a la carte
$10.95
Half chickens have both white breast meat and dark thigh, wing and leg that has been smoked for 3 hours over California oak.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Pork Ribs a la carte
St. Louis cut pork ribs (12 bones to a rack) are smoked over California oak for 4 hours with a dry rub seasoning and a barbecue mop sauce.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norm's Place
356 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Wrap
$18.00
Grilled pizza dough, chicken breast, pablano aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and red mango sauce. Served with chips.
Cali Burger
$16.00
Veggie burger patty, havarti cheese, avocado, sprouts on a brioche bun with pablano aioli
Chicken Strips
$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house chips & ranch on the side plus your choice of BBQ or Orange Chili sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Revel Kitchen & Bar
331 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
Chicken Sliders
$16.95
(2) House Made Buttermilk Biscuits, Fried Mary's Chicken Breast, Red Pepper Jelly, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Napa Slaw & Hand Cut Kennebec Chips
Avocado Bruschetta
$12.95
Grilled Country Levain Bread, Pickled Peppers, Crispy Shallots & Sea Salt
Little Gems
$11.50
Grana Padano, Croutons, Boquerones & Anchovy Vinaigrette (vinaigrette is on the side)
The Peasant & The Pear
111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville
Popular items
Bistro "Wagyu" Burger
$18.00
8 oz. wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Pear Quesadilla
$14.00
Pears, brie, flour tortilla & pear chutney
Bishop Ranch Salad
$14.00
Roasted pear, candied walnuts, blue cheese, baby greens & balsamic vinaigrette. GF
Cielito Cocina Mexicana
445 Railroad Ave, Danville
Popular items
POLLO TACO
$12.00
two chicken tacos, cilantro,
avocado, onions,
radish, molcajete salsa
GUACAMOLE
$9.00
avocado, serrano, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, housemade tortilla chips
CARNE ASADA TACO
$13.00
two steak tacos, guacamole, salsa roja,
onions, radish, cilantro
Hen House Danville
110 Hartz Avenue, Danville
Popular items
Chicken Wrap
$6.99
Fried Chicken Slaw Cheddar Pickle's
BBQ Sand
$6.99
Golden Toasted Bun, House Sauce, Home made Slaw and Crispy Pickles
Cheddar Cheese Sauce +$1.00
Chicken Sand
$6.99
Golden Toasted Bun, House Sauce, Home made Slaw and Crispy Pickles
Cheddar Cheese Sauce +$1.00
Aozora Japanese Cuisine
820 Sycamore Valley road, Danville
Popular items
California Roll
$10.00
real crab meat, avocado
Alaska Roll
$10.00
fresh raw salmon, avocado
Gyoza
$13.00
Pork and cabbage dumplings
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cocina Hermanas
501 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
Fajita Bowl
$20.00
rice, sauteed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, salsa, sour cream, served with 2 tortillas, choice of grilled chicken, pollo tinga, carne asada (+$3) or grilled shrimp (+3)
Burrito Bowl
$20.00
Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.
Spicy Cauliflower
$8.00
Chili salsa, toasted pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, served with guacamole
Gluten free
Danville Brewing Company
200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville
Popular items
Classic Bacon Cheese Burger
$16.00
Bacon, American cheese, Little gems, tomato, red onion, pickles
Money Burger
$17.00
Billion dollar bacon, smoked gouda, roasted tomato relish, little gems, fresh herb aioli,
Black and Blue
$18.00
5 oz hanger steak, arugula, spinach, blue cheese, fuji apples, crispy onions, champagne vinaigrette
Sliver Pizzeria - Danville
100 Railroad Avenue, Danville
Virtue and Vice
267 Hartz Ave, Danville