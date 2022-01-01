Danville restaurants you'll love

Go
Danville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Danville

Danville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Danville restaurants

Amici's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Amici's

720 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
More about Amici's
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering image

 

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burro Bronco$9.00
Large Flour tortilla filled w/Refried Beans, Cheese, Rice, and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (enchilada sauce).
California TOSTADA$15.00
Crispy Flour Tortilla bowl filled w/Refried Beans, Choice of meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Mild Salsa and Sour Cream.
Chips (med)$4.00
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Provence Pizza image

 

Provence Pizza

345 Railroad ave B, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula Salad$10.00
ARUGULA, SLICED ALMONDS, PECCORINO CHEESE, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
Margarita$17.25
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, TOMATO SAUCE, BASIL, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Pesto Pizza$19.00
HOMEMADE PESTO, CARMALIZED ONIONS, FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, PARMESAN, TOMATOS,GARLIC OLIVE OIL
More about Provence Pizza
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk image

 

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk

3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Burger$16.00
Kids Burger$10.00
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Danville Harvest image

 

Danville Harvest

500 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Soup$9.00
orzo pasta, carrots, celery, escarole, kale
Chopped Salad$13.00
chopped romaine, pistachios, ewenique cheese, arugula, sherry vinaigrette
Farmer's Super Food Salad$14.00
12 super foods...baby greens, fescarole, brussels sprouts, beets, avocado, mixed berries, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, açai dressing
More about Danville Harvest
Consumer pic

 

Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Chips$3.00
Corn tortilla chips. Made fresh daily. (2-3 servings)
Bean Dip$5.75
Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips.
Crispy Chicken Taco$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
TARU SUSHI image

 

TARU SUSHI

120 E PROSPECT AVE, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyoza$8.00
Fried beef dumplings
Prospect$19.00
Spicy salmon and avocado inside and salmon On top
Green Dragon$18.00
Crab and shrimp tempura inside and avocado on top
More about TARU SUSHI
Blue Line Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

550 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.7 (3888 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Chicago Chop$31.25
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
More about Blue Line Pizza
Esin Restaurant & Bar image

 

Esin Restaurant & Bar

750 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Chop$29.50
Sweet Potato Purée, Broccolini, Whole Grain Mustard-Mushroom Sauce
Slow Cooked Pot Roast$24.00
Garlic mashed potatoes & Baby root vegetables(gf)
Lemon Meringue Tart$11.00
Hand made fresh ginger cookie crust, lemon curd, fluffy meringue, served with raspberry sauce
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
Melo's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville

Avg 4.7 (8416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Wings$12.75
a southern italian variation on the classic american buffalo wings, accompanied with celery and carrot sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Garlic Bread$7.25
Caesar Salad$10.50
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Hazy Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket a la carte$10.95
Hazy Brisket is slow smoked over 12 hours over California oak wood with a dry rub of salt and pepper.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Half Chicken a la carte$10.95
Half chickens have both white breast meat and dark thigh, wing and leg that has been smoked for 3 hours over California oak.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Pork Ribs a la carte
St. Louis cut pork ribs (12 bones to a rack) are smoked over California oak for 4 hours with a dry rub seasoning and a barbecue mop sauce.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
More about Hazy Barbecue
Norm's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norm's Place

356 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 3.9 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Wrap$18.00
Grilled pizza dough, chicken breast, pablano aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and red mango sauce. Served with chips.
Cali Burger$16.00
Veggie burger patty, havarti cheese, avocado, sprouts on a brioche bun with pablano aioli
Chicken Strips$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house chips & ranch on the side plus your choice of BBQ or Orange Chili sauce.
More about Norm's Place
Revel Kitchen & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Revel Kitchen & Bar

331 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sliders$16.95
(2) House Made Buttermilk Biscuits, Fried Mary's Chicken Breast, Red Pepper Jelly, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Napa Slaw & Hand Cut Kennebec Chips
Avocado Bruschetta$12.95
Grilled Country Levain Bread, Pickled Peppers, Crispy Shallots & Sea Salt
Little Gems$11.50
Grana Padano, Croutons, Boquerones & Anchovy Vinaigrette (vinaigrette is on the side)
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
The Peasant & The Pear image

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bistro "Wagyu" Burger$18.00
8 oz. wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Pear Quesadilla$14.00
Pears, brie, flour tortilla & pear chutney
Bishop Ranch Salad$14.00
Roasted pear, candied walnuts, blue cheese, baby greens & balsamic vinaigrette. GF
More about The Peasant & The Pear
Cielito Cocina Mexicana image

 

Cielito Cocina Mexicana

445 Railroad Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POLLO TACO$12.00
two chicken tacos, cilantro,
avocado, onions,
radish, molcajete salsa
GUACAMOLE$9.00
avocado, serrano, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, housemade tortilla chips
CARNE ASADA TACO$13.00
two steak tacos, guacamole, salsa roja,
onions, radish, cilantro
More about Cielito Cocina Mexicana
Hen House Danville image

 

Hen House Danville

110 Hartz Avenue, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wrap$6.99
Fried Chicken Slaw Cheddar Pickle's
BBQ Sand$6.99
Golden Toasted Bun, House Sauce, Home made Slaw and Crispy Pickles
Cheddar Cheese Sauce +$1.00
Chicken Sand$6.99
Golden Toasted Bun, House Sauce, Home made Slaw and Crispy Pickles
Cheddar Cheese Sauce +$1.00
More about Hen House Danville
Aozora Japanese Cuisine image

 

Aozora Japanese Cuisine

820 Sycamore Valley road, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California Roll$10.00
real crab meat, avocado
Alaska Roll$10.00
fresh raw salmon, avocado
Gyoza$13.00
Pork and cabbage dumplings
More about Aozora Japanese Cuisine
Cocina Hermanas image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fajita Bowl$20.00
rice, sauteed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, salsa, sour cream, served with 2 tortillas, choice of grilled chicken, pollo tinga, carne asada (+$3) or grilled shrimp (+3)
Burrito Bowl$20.00
Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.
Spicy Cauliflower$8.00
Chili salsa, toasted pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, served with guacamole
Gluten free
More about Cocina Hermanas
Danville Brewing Company image

 

Danville Brewing Company

200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
Bacon, American cheese, Little gems, tomato, red onion, pickles
Money Burger$17.00
Billion dollar bacon, smoked gouda, roasted tomato relish, little gems, fresh herb aioli,
Black and Blue$18.00
5 oz hanger steak, arugula, spinach, blue cheese, fuji apples, crispy onions, champagne vinaigrette
More about Danville Brewing Company
The Prickly Pear Cantina image

 

The Prickly Pear Cantina

3421 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Prickly Pear Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Sliver Pizzeria - Danville

100 Railroad Avenue, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sliver Pizzeria - Danville
Restaurant banner

 

Virtue and Vice

267 Hartz Ave, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Virtue and Vice

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Danville

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Tacos

Garlic Bread

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chopped Salad

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Danville to explore

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston