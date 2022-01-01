Danville bars & lounges you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS
Provence Pizza
345 Railroad ave B, Danville
Popular items
|Pizza Salad Combo
|$10.00
PIZZA (6 INCH) SEASAR SALAD
|Provence pizza
|$19.50
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD , PROSCIUTTO, CAPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
|Provence Vegi
|$19.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, CHERRY TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, ARUGULA, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
Popular items
|Cali Burger
|$16.00
|Kids Burger
|$10.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Danville Harvest
500 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
|Chicken Soup
|$9.00
orzo pasta, carrots, celery, escarole, kale
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
chopped romaine, pistachios, ewenique cheese, arugula, sherry vinaigrette
|Farmer's Super Food Salad
|$14.00
12 super foods...baby greens, fescarole, brussels sprouts, beets, avocado, mixed berries, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, açai dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norm's Place
356 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$18.00
Grilled pizza dough, chicken breast, pablano aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and red mango sauce. Served with chips.
|Cali Burger
|$16.00
Veggie burger patty, havarti cheese, avocado, sprouts on a brioche bun with pablano aioli
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house chips & ranch on the side plus your choice of BBQ or Orange Chili sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Revel Kitchen & Bar
331 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
|Chicken Sliders
|$16.95
(2) House Made Buttermilk Biscuits, Fried Mary's Chicken Breast, Red Pepper Jelly, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Napa Slaw & Hand Cut Kennebec Chips
|Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger
|$16.00
Snake River Farms natural beef patty cooked to desired temperature , served on a Challah Roll with Hand Cut Fries, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
|Baby Back Ribs
|$16.50
(4) Ribs with House Made BBQ Sauce
The Peasant & The Pear
111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville
Popular items
|Bishop Ranch Salad
|$14.00
Roasted pear, candied walnuts, blue cheese, baby greens & balsamic vinaigrette. GF
|Pear Quesadilla
|$14.00
Pears, brie, flour tortilla & pear chutney
|Bistro "Wagyu" Burger
|$18.00
8 oz. wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cocina Hermanas
501 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
|Fajita Bowl
|$20.00
rice, sauteed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, salsa, sour cream, served with 2 tortillas, choice of grilled chicken, pollo tinga, carne asada (+$3) or grilled shrimp (+3)
|Burrito Bowl
|$20.00
Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$8.00
Chili salsa, toasted pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, served with guacamole
Gluten free
Danville Brewing Company
200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville
Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, white cheddar, sliced tomato, red onion, little gems, sriracha mayo, dill pickles
|Money Burger
|$17.00
Billion dollar bacon, smoked gouda, roasted tomato relish, little gems, fresh herb aioli,
|Classic Bacon Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Bacon, American cheese, Little gems, tomato, red onion, pickles