Danville bars & lounges you'll love

Provence Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Provence Pizza

345 Railroad ave B, Danville

Avg 4.3 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pizza Salad Combo$10.00
PIZZA (6 INCH) SEASAR SALAD
Provence pizza$19.50
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD , PROSCIUTTO, CAPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Provence Vegi$19.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, CHERRY TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, ARUGULA, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
More about Provence Pizza
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk image

 

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk

3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Burger$16.00
Kids Burger$10.00
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Danville Harvest image

 

Danville Harvest

500 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Soup$9.00
orzo pasta, carrots, celery, escarole, kale
Chopped Salad$13.00
chopped romaine, pistachios, ewenique cheese, arugula, sherry vinaigrette
Farmer's Super Food Salad$14.00
12 super foods...baby greens, fescarole, brussels sprouts, beets, avocado, mixed berries, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, açai dressing
More about Danville Harvest
Norm's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norm's Place

356 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 3.9 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Wrap$18.00
Grilled pizza dough, chicken breast, pablano aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and red mango sauce. Served with chips.
Cali Burger$16.00
Veggie burger patty, havarti cheese, avocado, sprouts on a brioche bun with pablano aioli
Chicken Strips$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house chips & ranch on the side plus your choice of BBQ or Orange Chili sauce.
More about Norm's Place
Revel Kitchen & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Revel Kitchen & Bar

331 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.8 (4887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sliders$16.95
(2) House Made Buttermilk Biscuits, Fried Mary's Chicken Breast, Red Pepper Jelly, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Napa Slaw & Hand Cut Kennebec Chips
Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger$16.00
Snake River Farms natural beef patty cooked to desired temperature , served on a Challah Roll with Hand Cut Fries, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Baby Back Ribs$16.50
(4) Ribs with House Made BBQ Sauce
More about Revel Kitchen & Bar
The Peasant & The Pear image

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bishop Ranch Salad$14.00
Roasted pear, candied walnuts, blue cheese, baby greens & balsamic vinaigrette. GF
Pear Quesadilla$14.00
Pears, brie, flour tortilla & pear chutney
Bistro "Wagyu" Burger$18.00
8 oz. wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
More about The Peasant & The Pear
Cocina Hermanas image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fajita Bowl$20.00
rice, sauteed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, salsa, sour cream, served with 2 tortillas, choice of grilled chicken, pollo tinga, carne asada (+$3) or grilled shrimp (+3)
Burrito Bowl$20.00
Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.
Spicy Cauliflower$8.00
Chili salsa, toasted pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, served with guacamole
Gluten free
More about Cocina Hermanas
Danville Brewing Company image

 

Danville Brewing Company

200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, white cheddar, sliced tomato, red onion, little gems, sriracha mayo, dill pickles
Money Burger$17.00
Billion dollar bacon, smoked gouda, roasted tomato relish, little gems, fresh herb aioli,
Classic Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
Bacon, American cheese, Little gems, tomato, red onion, pickles
More about Danville Brewing Company
The Prickly Pear Cantina image

 

The Prickly Pear Cantina

3421 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Prickly Pear Cantina

