Danville sandwich spots you'll love

BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hazy Barbecue
200 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
|Brisket a la carte
|$10.95
Hazy Brisket is slow smoked over 12 hours over California oak wood with a dry rub of salt and pepper.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
|Half Chicken a la carte
|$10.95
Half chickens have both white breast meat and dark thigh, wing and leg that has been smoked for 3 hours over California oak.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
|Pork Ribs a la carte
St. Louis cut pork ribs (12 bones to a rack) are smoked over California oak for 4 hours with a dry rub seasoning and a barbecue mop sauce.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norm's Place
356 Hartz Ave, Danville
Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$18.00
Grilled pizza dough, chicken breast, pablano aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and red mango sauce. Served with chips.
|Cali Burger
|$16.00
Veggie burger patty, havarti cheese, avocado, sprouts on a brioche bun with pablano aioli
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house chips & ranch on the side plus your choice of BBQ or Orange Chili sauce.
Hen House Danville
110 Hartz Avenue, Danville
Popular items
|Chicken Sand
|$6.99
Golden Toasted Bun, House Sauce, Home made Slaw and Crispy Pickles
Cheddar Cheese Sauce +$1.00
|Nashville Sand
|$6.99
Golden Toasted Bun, House Sauce, Home made Slaw and Crispy Pickles
Cheddar Cheese Sauce +$1.00
|Hot Dog
|$4.99
Pickles, Mustard and Ketchup
Add Cheddar $1.00