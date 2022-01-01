Danville sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Danville

Hazy Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket a la carte$10.95
Hazy Brisket is slow smoked over 12 hours over California oak wood with a dry rub of salt and pepper.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Half Chicken a la carte$10.95
Half chickens have both white breast meat and dark thigh, wing and leg that has been smoked for 3 hours over California oak.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Pork Ribs a la carte
St. Louis cut pork ribs (12 bones to a rack) are smoked over California oak for 4 hours with a dry rub seasoning and a barbecue mop sauce.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
More about Hazy Barbecue
Norm's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norm's Place

356 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 3.9 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Wrap$18.00
Grilled pizza dough, chicken breast, pablano aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and red mango sauce. Served with chips.
Cali Burger$16.00
Veggie burger patty, havarti cheese, avocado, sprouts on a brioche bun with pablano aioli
Chicken Strips$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house chips & ranch on the side plus your choice of BBQ or Orange Chili sauce.
More about Norm's Place
Hen House Danville image

 

Hen House Danville

110 Hartz Avenue, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Sand$6.99
Golden Toasted Bun, House Sauce, Home made Slaw and Crispy Pickles
Cheddar Cheese Sauce +$1.00
Nashville Sand$6.99
Golden Toasted Bun, House Sauce, Home made Slaw and Crispy Pickles
Cheddar Cheese Sauce +$1.00
Hot Dog$4.99
Pickles, Mustard and Ketchup
Add Cheddar $1.00
More about Hen House Danville

