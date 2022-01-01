Danville pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Danville

Amici's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Amici's

720 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
More about Amici's
Provence Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Provence Pizza

345 Railroad ave B, Danville

Avg 4.3 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pizza Salad Combo$10.00
PIZZA (6 INCH) SEASAR SALAD
Provence pizza$19.50
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD , PROSCIUTTO, CAPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
Provence Vegi$19.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, CHERRY TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, ARUGULA, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
More about Provence Pizza
Blue Line Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

550 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.7 (3888 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Chicago Chop$31.25
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
More about Blue Line Pizza
Melo's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville

Avg 4.7 (8416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Wings$12.75
a southern italian variation on the classic american buffalo wings, accompanied with celery and carrot sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Garlic Bread$7.25
Caesar Salad$10.50
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta

