Danville pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Danville
More about Amici's
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Amici's
720 Camino Ramon, Danville
|Popular items
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
|CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
More about Provence Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Provence Pizza
345 Railroad ave B, Danville
|Popular items
|Pizza Salad Combo
|$10.00
PIZZA (6 INCH) SEASAR SALAD
|Provence pizza
|$19.50
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD , PROSCIUTTO, CAPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
|Provence Vegi
|$19.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA CURD, CHERRY TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, ARUGULA, GARLIC OLIVE OIL
More about Blue Line Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
550 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Popular items
|Large Chicago Chop
|$31.25
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
|Large Blue Line
|$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
|Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
|Popular items
|Hot Wings
|$12.75
a southern italian variation on the classic american buffalo wings, accompanied with celery and carrot sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|Garlic Bread
|$7.25
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50