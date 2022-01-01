Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve brisket

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket a la carte$10.95
Hazy Brisket is slow smoked over 12 hours over California oak wood with a dry rub of salt and pepper.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Brisket Queso Bean Dip$9.00
Queso brisket bean dip topped with sweet heat jalapenos. Served with house tortilla chips
Brisket Combo Meal$16.90
Smoked Brisket Boxed Meal - Includes choice of side, garlic bread, sauce and fixins
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Taco Trio$18.00
