Caesar salad in Danville

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Amici's
720 Camino Ramon, Danville
|Caesar Salad
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
|GF CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
PIZZA • SALADS
Provence Pizza
345 Railroad ave B, Danville
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
ROMAINE HEARTS, CAESAR DRESSING, TOASTED FLATBREAD, PARMESAN
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
550 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)
|$14.00
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
|Caesar Salad (Half Size)
|$8.15
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Esin Restaurant & Bar
750 Camino Ramon, Danville
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Herbed Croutons, & Grana Padano
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
|Caesar Salad
|$8.25
classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hazy Barbecue
200 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Pan Traditional Caesar Salad
|$39.00
|Family Traditional Caesar Salad
|$22.00
romaine, croutons, cracked pepper, parmigiano reggiano, caesar dressing **family salad for 2 full servings or 4 small salads** Served with 4 ounces of dressing, tossed or on the side.
|Regular Traditional Caesar Salad
|$9.95
romaine, croutons, cracked pepper, parmigiano reggiano, caesar dressing **regular salad for one full serving or 2 small salads** Served with 2 ounces of dressing, tossed or on the side.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norm's Place
356 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Petite Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, heirloom baby tomatoes
|Full Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, heirloom baby tomatoes.