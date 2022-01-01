Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Danville

Go
Danville restaurants
Toast

Danville restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Amici's

720 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
GF CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
More about Amici's
ac055a58-6929-4400-8b0e-f8805f31a82c image

PIZZA • SALADS

Provence Pizza

345 Railroad ave B, Danville

Avg 4.3 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$10.00
ROMAINE HEARTS, CAESAR DRESSING, TOASTED FLATBREAD, PARMESAN
More about Provence Pizza
Caesar Salad (Entreé Size) image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

550 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.7 (3888 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)$14.00
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad (Half Size)$8.15
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
More about Blue Line Pizza
Caesar Salad image

 

Esin Restaurant & Bar

750 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.50
Herbed Croutons, & Grana Padano
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville

Avg 4.7 (8416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.25
classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.
Caesar Salad$10.50
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Traditional Caesar Salad$39.00
Family Traditional Caesar Salad$22.00
romaine, croutons, cracked pepper, parmigiano reggiano, caesar dressing **family salad for 2 full servings or 4 small salads** Served with 4 ounces of dressing, tossed or on the side.
Regular Traditional Caesar Salad$9.95
romaine, croutons, cracked pepper, parmigiano reggiano, caesar dressing **regular salad for one full serving or 2 small salads** Served with 2 ounces of dressing, tossed or on the side.
More about Hazy Barbecue
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norm's Place

356 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 3.9 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Petite Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, heirloom baby tomatoes
Full Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, heirloom baby tomatoes.
More about Norm's Place
Caesar Salad image

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, crouton dust, parm. & caesar dressing
More about The Peasant & The Pear

Map

