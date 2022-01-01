Cake in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Amici's
720 Camino Ramon, Danville
|J.M. ROSEN TUXEDO CAKE (vt)
|$7.95
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
|crab cakes (3)
|$15.00
|crab cake slides (2)
|$14.00
Esin Restaurant & Bar
750 Camino Ramon, Danville
|Cake
|$12.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter, Carmel Sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
|Chocolate Fondant Cake
|$7.00
|Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$7.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hazy Barbecue
200 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Dolly's Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Great Granma Dolly's recipe incorporates walnuts in the batter and cream cheese frosting goodness.
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Hazy's famous, giant carrot cake square for Mom!
The Peasant & The Pear
111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville
|Chocolate Cake with Nuts, Maldon Sea Salt & Caramel
|$10.00