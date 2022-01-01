Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Amici's

720 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)
Takeout
J.M. ROSEN TUXEDO CAKE (vt)$7.95
More about Amici's
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk image

 

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk

3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
crab cakes (3)$15.00
crab cake slides (2)$14.00
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Item pic

 

Esin Restaurant & Bar

750 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Cake$12.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter, Carmel Sauce
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville

Avg 4.7 (8416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Fondant Cake$7.00
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$7.00
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dolly's Carrot Cake$6.00
Great Granma Dolly's recipe incorporates walnuts in the batter and cream cheese frosting goodness.
Carrot Cake$5.00
Hazy's famous, giant carrot cake square for Mom!
More about Hazy Barbecue
Item pic

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake with Nuts, Maldon Sea Salt & Caramel$10.00
More about The Peasant & The Pear
Item pic

 

Aozora Japanese Cuisine

820 Sycamore Valley road, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Cake$12.00
Green tea butter mochi cake, strawberry tartare, miso caramel.
More about Aozora Japanese Cuisine

